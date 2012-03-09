Traders talk in front of a screen showing an index at Madrid's Bourse February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

PARIS European stocks rose slightly in early trade on Friday, climbing for a third day in a row, after 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a disorderly default.

Shares in banks, the biggest holders of Greek debt, gained ground, with Commerzbank up 1.9 percent and Credit Agricole up 1.6 percent.

Investors were also betting that U.S. jobs data for February, due at 1330 GMT, will show a third consecutive month of solid job gains, although a strong figure could further dampen expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0905 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,075.50 points. The index is still down 1.5 percent from a 7-month high of 1,091.81 hit in late February.

"Indexes could be capped below the highs hit before Tuesday's brutal selloff. We should see a range-bound consolidation phase that could last many weeks," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)