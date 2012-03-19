British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
PARIS European stocks edged down in early trade on Monday, slipping from 8-month highs hit last week as investors sought further signs the economies of Europe and the United States are improving before chasing the market's brisk 2-month rally.
At 8:03 a.m. British time, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,105.61 points.
"We're getting very close to a period of consolidation and retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150 points, while others indices have an upside potential of less than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
TNT TNTE.AS rose 1.7 percent after United Parcel Service (UPS.N) agreed to pay an increased 5.2 billion euros ($6.85 billion) for its Dutch rival.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.