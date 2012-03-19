PARIS European stocks edged down in early trade on Monday, slipping from 8-month highs hit last week as investors sought further signs the economies of Europe and the United States are improving before chasing the market's brisk 2-month rally.

At 8:03 a.m. British time, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,105.61 points.

"We're getting very close to a period of consolidation and retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150 points, while others indices have an upside potential of less than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

TNT TNTE.AS rose 1.7 percent after United Parcel Service (UPS.N) agreed to pay an increased 5.2 billion euros ($6.85 billion) for its Dutch rival.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)