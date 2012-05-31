LONDON European shares rose on Thursday, recovering some of their poise after the previous session's sharp losses, but were still set for their worst month since August, as concern over Spain's financial problems took its toll on investor sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 978.62 by 1051 GMT, having shed 1.5 percent on Wednesday, putting it on course for a monthly loss of 6.2 percent, its biggest since a 10.6 percent drop last August when markets were similarly beset by worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Traders warned of volatility in the weeks to come, with Spain in focus as a surge in its borrowing costs fuels fears it may not be able to fix its banking sector, while elections loom in Greece that could determine whether it stays in the euro zone.

"We've seen in the past few weeks of course any bounce really has been quite short-lived... there's so much risk out there still that until we see the results from the Greek election there's little we can do," said Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads.

Charts painted a bearish picture for the index, below both its 21- and 200-day moving averages, while trading beneath the psychologically important 1,000 level.

Attention will also be on Ireland on Thursday, as the country holds the only referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty, with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote.

Banks rose 0.5 percent, rebounding after four straight sessions of losses.

Energy stocks also kept the FTSEurofirst 300 buoyant, up 0.8 percent, bouncing after Wednesday's sharp falls as Brent crude reversed early losses to climb towards $104 per barrel, though a bleak demand outlook limited gains.

"We've got some serious numbers coming out of the States this afternoon, and if they're not good, given the backdrop in Europe, it could make the situation worse," Yusuf Heusen, sales trader at IG Index, said.

Financial markets were awaiting the U.S. ADP National Employment survey for May at 1215 GMT, as well as the Challenger Layoffs data for May at 1130 GMT and the latest weekly initial jobless claims at 1230 GMT, all of which will provide pointers to Friday's all-important U.S. May jobs report.

U.S. preliminary first-quarter real GDP data will also be released at 1230 GMT.

"Markets are becoming ultra-sensitive to the macro figures, and not just in Europe - because it's pretty much taken as read that Europe is suffering a moderate recession," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments, which has around 155 billion pounds ($240.76 billion) of assets under management.

"Further signs of noticeable weakness in Germany, noticeable weakness in America or noticeable weakness in China would be a worry to many investors because they've been assuming that certain parts of the world economy were relatively sustainable."

