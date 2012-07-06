LONDON European shares posted their worst one-day fall in around two weeks on Friday as persistent concerns over U.S. economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis led investors to sell equities, but not by enough to prevent a fifth week of gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 provisionally closed down 1 percent at 1,033.99 points - its biggest one-day fall since losing 1.6 percent on June 25.

The Euro STOXX 50 index .STOXX50E fell 2.1 percent to 2,236.29 points.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in June and a rise in Spanish bond yields back above 7 percent weighed on sentiment, with banking stocks the worst hit.

Although both indexes clung onto gains made after European Union leaders unveiled on June 29 new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, investors said the rally was fading out fast due to worries over political snags to the deal.

"The problems still have not been solved. We haven't sold our equities holding yet but we're thinking of selling. This is a trading environment - we'll take advantage of buying on dips and selling on rallies," said Integrated Asset Management head Emanuel Arbib, whose firm is overweight on bonds.

