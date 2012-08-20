LONDON Europe's top shares fell on Monday, dragged down by weakness in banks, as the European Central Bank and Germany's finance ministry deflated optimism the ECB would cap peripheral bond yields in an effort to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 5.12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,105.04.

Banks reversed early gains as the ECB and Germany's Bundesbank dampened expectations the ECB was moving closer to buying more bonds, a prospect raised in a weekend story by Der Spiegel.

The comments from Germany drew a terse reaction from Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera who strongly attacked Bundesbank criticism of ECB plans for intervention in bond markets, saying such comments disrupted markets.

"I would not be surprised to see a little bit of profit taking creeping in," Paul Mumford, portfolio manager at Cavendish Asset Management, said.

"The rise in the market was accompanied by a lack of real newsflow and low volumes. My feeling (is) the market is at the top of its trading range and you could see it coming back in September and October," he said.

(Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)