PARIS European stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday in extremely low volumes with investors reluctant to boost their exposure to risk pending messages from central banks about any further stimulus measures.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,086.24 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 2,434.23 points.

Trading volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 represented only 56 percent of the average daily trading volume of the past 90 days, making the session's volume one of the lightest this year.

"Today's good U.S. macro data is fuelling doubts about whether or not we will soon get a new round of quantitative easing from the Fed, and the retreat in gold prices also reflects these doubts," Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.

Data showed on Wednesday the U.S. economy fared slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter, with gross domestic product expanding at a 1.7 percent annual rate, up from the government's initial estimate of 1.5 percent growth released last month.

After rallying for most of August, European stocks have been rangebound for about a week, pending the annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday. U.S. Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further policy easing.

"QE3 is pretty much in the price already, so we might get a pull-back if Bernanke downplays the need for a fresh round of quantitative easing in the near term," Baradez said.

Cyclical mining stocks extended the slide they started in early August, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index losing 7 percent in three weeks, hurt in part by simmering fears over the pace of economic growth in Asia.

Rio Tinto fell 3.1 percent while Anglo American dropped 2.7 percent.

ECB MEETING EYED

The Euro STOXX 50 index is up 13 percent while the euro zone bank index has surged 30 percent since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in late July the bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, triggering expectations the ECB will soon start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to lower the two countries' borrowing costs.

"The ECB's credibility has improved a lot with Mario Draghi," said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Convictions AM, which has 585 million euros ($733 million) under management, and which is currently 'overweight' on Italian bonds.

"He managed to lower Spanish yields, particularly on the two-year bond, without even buying any bonds," Hezez said, also noting "other recent comments from European policymakers pointing in the right direction".

Spain's two-year bond yields have dropped to around 3.5 percent from a peak of about 6.7 percent reached just before Draghi's comments in late July, while Spain's stock benchmark IBEX is up 22 percent.

Draghi is expected to flesh out the ECB's bond buying plans next Thursday following the bank's policy meeting, and central bank sources told Reuters last week that the ECB was considering an "implicit target" for a yield range that could be flexible, without being made public.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended down 0.6 percent on Wednesday, Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.5 percent.

L'Oreal sank 4.4 percent after the cosmetics giant posts second-quarter results that missed market expectations a month after reporting solid organic sales growth, while construction and telecom conglomerate Bouygues tumbled 9 percent after posting sharply lower first-half profit.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by Raoul Sachs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)