LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday after weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and added to market uncertainty in the run up to this week's key European Central Bank meeting.

Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory data showed U.S. output contracted further in August, lagging expectations in a Reuters poll and adding to recent weak readings from around the world.

"Normally a weak ISM number like this would have fuelled the QE (quantitative easing) bulls but this number also shows that inflation might be starting to creep up," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million (314.8 million pounds) of assets.

"If so then central bankers will be powerless - stagflation is the worst case scenario right now."

It has often been the case in recent weeks that gloomy U.S. data releases have fuelled expectations for further quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve, but Tuesday's ISM data did the opposite, with other traders also highlighting elements of the data which could raise inflation concerns.

"Last week we said a major reason for no QE3 in September was the avoidance of further oil price hikes. Today's Prices Paid index further confirms this obstacle," Ashraf Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index, said in a note.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 1.1 percent at 1,079.12, albeit in thin trading volume of 72 percent of the 90-day daily average.

MARKET VULNERABLE

Expectations the ECB will firm up a debt-buying scheme to fight the euro zone's debt crisis have driven an equity rally since late July.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 6 percent since ECB head Mario Draghi's pledge on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the crisis, which risks increasingly impacting on Spain and Italy.

But uncertainty over the timing and extent of any ECB action which could follow the central bank's meeting on Thursday has limited gains and, some traders believe, left the market vulnerable to a more severe sell-off.

"At this immediate meeting, all the signs that we're picking up from hints is that we're going to get quite a lot of tenor tone, but not very much detail at all," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments, which has 157.6 billion pounds of assets under management.

"If, over the next few weeks, we were unimpressed with whatever Draghi comes out with - say it was a much smaller sum of money, a much more limited period of time, conditionality for Spain and Italy to adopt that was just too great, I think we'd see quite a lot of profit taking."

These concerns had a negative knock-on effect on risk-sensitive basic resource stocks, among the top sector fallers on Tuesday having enjoyed solid gains in the previous two sessions.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)