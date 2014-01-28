South Korea finance minister says current FX levels not a problem if volatility limited
SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday current levels in the dollar-won exchange rate are not a problem as long as volatility remains limited.
LONDON European shares rebounded from one-month lows in early trading on Tuesday, with Siemens gaining after posting a 15 percent jump in core operating profit.
Shares in the German conglomerate rose more than 2 percent following impressive results as new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser reined in costs and tightened control of major projects.
Siemens helped the European industrial goods and services sector to gain more than 1 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1,296.80 points at 0813 GMT, after falling to a one-month low in the previous session.
However, gains were likely to be under check on brewing concerns that a cut in U.S. stimulus could hurt emerging economies.
TOKYO A continuously falling yen is not a benefit to the Japanese economy, because a weak currency has some negative side effects, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Tuesday.
LONDON Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.