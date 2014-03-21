The curve of the German share price index DAX board is pictured at the Frankfurt stock exchange March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Remote/Stringer

PARIS European shares were steady in early trade on Friday, with tensions over the crisis in Crimea rising after Washington announced sanctions against some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.01 percent at 1,306.04 points.

Washington raised the stakes in the East-West confrontation on Thursday by extending visa bans and asset freezes into Putin's inner circle.

Credit rating agency Fitch revised the outlook on Russia's long-term foreign and local currency rating to "negative" from "stable" while keeping the rating at 'BBB'.

"Investors are rattled by the tensions in Ukraine as well as potential credit downgrades of Russia, and the overall sentiment remains negative," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans.

