LONDON Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said on December 5 it could cut the credit ratings of 15 euro zone countries, including triple-A rated France and Germany, if European leaders failed to take decisive action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Below are some questions and answers about the implications of a mass downgrade for equity markets.

MARKET REACTION ON THE DAY?

While the potential for a downgrade is well-flagged, European shares have risen around 4.5 percent since the start of December and so a knee-jerk selloff to what is still negative news remains likely, with financials taking the biggest hit.

Investors may use a downgrade announcement as an excuse for profit-taking if equities continue to perform relatively well, Gary Baker, head of European equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.

Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI valuation team at Deutsche Bank, said the market may move 3 percent on the day but the news was unlikely to be the trigger for a structural change to the market.

"Volatility is very high, at the moment you're getting noise all the time," he said.

Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist in equity research at S&P, said the STOXX Europe 600 index could fall 10 percent if several countries were downgraded at once.

Any sector that relies on capital markets for funding is vulnerable to sovereign downgrades. Cyclical stocks would dip, and investors would probably want to avoid industrials, he said.

WHAT ABOUT LONGER-TERM?

If France lost its triple-A rating, the long-term impact on equities could be more marked as Europe's bailout mechanism -- a key plank of the region's efforts to contain the debt crisis -- would be undermined, said S&P's Quinn.

At present the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has a maximum AAA guarantee commitment of 451 billion euros (372.2 billion pounds), which would shrink to 293 billion euros if France lost its top rating, according to Credit Suisse.

IS AAA CRUCIAL FOR INVESTORS?

If France or Germany were to lose their triple-A ratings, it is unlikely investors would move their money to non-core Europe or outside the region altogether, because sector is a bigger consideration than location for most investors.

"If the Chinese are still buying LVMH handbags, what's it going to matter if France is AAA or AA?," Tom Elliott, global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said.

The U.S. equity rally in the second half of 2011 after S&P stripped the country of its top rating showed a downgrade does not necessarily mean investors will shun stocks.

"It's dangerous to assume that sovereign risk will immediately translate through to what investors perceive about corporate risk," Peter Sullivan, head of equity strategy, Europe and the United States at HSBC, said.

