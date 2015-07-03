LONDON A closely watched gauge of European stock-market volatility hit its highest level since October on Friday, just days before a crucial vote in Greece over debt talks that may decide its future in Europe.

Europe's VSTOXX was up 1.74 points at 33.43 at 0931 GMT, after hitting a day's high of 33.86, marking its highest level since a torrid worldwide market sell-off in October that saw the VSTOXX hit 36.

Market volatility and trading activity have ramped up since the start of the year as Greece's ongoing debt drama and the prospect of an interest rate rise in the U.S. for the first time in years spur short-term trades and protection from losses using derivatives.

