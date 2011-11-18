LONDON The investor exodus from peripheral euro zone government debt markets has been accelerated by clearing houses' demands for higher margins, effectively making the bonds more expensive to trade and raise money against.

Central clearing houses assume the counterparty risk in transactions in return for a margin posted by the parties to a trade. This margin is used to manage the clearing house's own risk and is based on the type of assets being used.

LCH.Clearnet is a major player in the European sovereign bond and repo clearing arena, and its decisions to raise margins have been the trigger for rapid bond selloffs. Below is some information about the company, how it makes margin decisions and which countries are affected.

- LCH.Clearnet comprises London-based LCH.Clearnet Ltd and Paris-based LCH.Clearnet SA, each offering clearing services on different products to different groups of clients.

- Both LCH.Clearnet Ltd. and LCH.Clearnet SA operate under the same risk management criteria and margin decisions are made by the same risk committees.

LCH.CLEARNET SOVEREIGN DEBT FRAMEWORK

- The primary criterion for making a margin call is market liquidity.

- LCH.Clearnet Ltd applies risk margining to all euro zone government bonds. The required margin varies across maturities.

- In October 2010, LCH.Clearnet Ltd. said in a notice on its website that it would consider raising the margin call on a country's debt when the spread between its 10-year bond yield and a triple-A benchmark reached 450 basis points.

- This triple-A benchmark is not equivalent to 10-year German debt because it is weighted to include other triple-A-rated euro zone sovereigns.

- LCH.Clearnet stressed that this spread was only a guideline and not a binding commitment to raise margins, adding that decisions could be taken before or after the 450-bps level was reached. Credit default swap prices and market-implied credit ratings would be considered.

- In the notice, LCH.Clearnet Ltd said an initial margin increase would probably be to 15 percent, with further increases coming as the spread widens further.

- Margin rises to 15 percent on Irish and Portuguese debt have typically come once the triple-A benchmark spread has remained above 450 bps for around a week.

SPAIN

- LCH.Clearnet Ltd. clears Spanish repo transactions, where bonds are used to raise short-term funding, via its RepoClear service which is used primarily by international banks.

- LCH.Clearnet SA clears Spanish bond and repo transactions, chiefly for local Spanish banks.

- Any decision to raise margins on Spanish debt would be made simultaneously across both services.

ITALY

- Italian debt is primarily cleared through LCH.Clearnet SA, which deals mainly with international banks and a second clearer, Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia, which is used by local banks.

- On November 9, both clearing houses raised their initial margin call by between 3.5 and 5 percentage points across all maturities of fixed and floating-rate BTP bonds. Both houses now operate the same levels of margin calls.

- The day before the decision to raise margins, Italy's 10-year yield was 6.75 percent, but the spread over the triple-A benchmark was not above 450 bps.

- At both LCH.Clearnet SA and CC&G, margins are based upon the maturity of the debt, ranging from 4.2 percent on short-dated bonds, to 20 percent on 15-30-year debt.

IRELAND

- LCH.Clearnet Ltd. clears Irish repo transactions.

- It first raised the margin on November 9 to 15 percent. The day before the margin call, the 10-year yield was 7.668 percent.

- As the Irish spread widened, the margin was increased to as much as 80 percent, and has since been reduced to 45 percent on the back of a fall in the country's bond yields.

PORTUGAL

- LCH.Clearnet Ltd. clears Portuguese repo transactions. - It first raised the margin on Apr. 7 to 15 percent and the day before the margin call, the 10-year yield was 8.83 percent.

- As the Portuguese spread widened, the margin was increased to as much as 80 percent, and remains at this level.

