BANGALORE RBC's call for a stronger euro and yen in January made the bank the most accurate forecaster in the Reuters foreign exchange poll last month, although its analysts say the euro is set to weaken from here into the second half of the year.

RBC had forecast the euro to end January at $1.310 and the U.S. dollar at 76.0 yen, a near-match for their actual closing levels of $1.3078 and 76.2 respectively.

The euro zone has been embroiled in a debt crisis for more than two years, with no end in sight yet.

While the euro has remained remarkably resilient against the dollar, it has been very volatile during that time, more so than the yen or sterling.

The euro touched nearly a 17-month low last month of $1.262 but recovered to $1.3228 last week and the Reuters consensus from the February poll has it trading close to its current levels in a year's time.

"Earlier last month, there was a lot of talk about the euro as the new funding currency and people using that as an excuse to sell the euro," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC.

"When we started the month, we got that early selloff in the euro. It just seemed that by the time we got to the middle of the month where euro had reached $1.26, $1.27 that things were looking overdone," Lignos added.

The Reuters one-month euro consensus in January's foreign exchange poll was for the currency to stay bound to its December close of $1.295.

The euro also received a boost toward the end of the month when the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly signalled in new forecasts that its benchmark federal funds rate will stay near zero until at least 2014.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also said the central bank was ready to offer additional stimulus to the economy.

RBC's Lignos said rising expectations of another round of quantitative easing from the Fed helped the euro in January, but that support would vanish by the second half of this year.

In the meantime, the euro zone debt crisis is expected to inflict more pain on its weakest members - Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain - with austerity measures hurting growth prospects in those countries, a Reuters poll of economists showed last week.

Greece, the epicentre of the crisis, is seeking to wrap up a further 130 billion euro bailout it needs to avoid a disorderly debt default, but its government is struggling to find support for more austerity measures sought by lenders.

"The ongoing negotiations ... have constantly had the potential to throw up negative surprises. And that always poses a risk for the euro," said RBC's Lignos.

"But, these things typically drag out for a long time and then eventually a deal is done, and that's what we expect here as well."

RBC's longer-term view is for the euro to grind lower. The bank is forecasting the currency to end January 2013 at $1.26, which Lignos called "a negative bias for the currency, but not a collapse."

The Canadian bank's currency strategy team earned 145 out of 150 points in the January accuracy league, with a perfect score on their dollar-yen call helping them clinch the title.

RBC expects the yen to end February at 76 and strengthen at the end of January 2013 to 73 versus the U.S. dollar. They see sterling weakening slightly to end February around $1.56 from around $1.58 presently.

(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Catherine Evans)