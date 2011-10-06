A one Australian dollar coin ($1.09) is seen in this picture illustration taken in Sydney April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON The Australian dollar should fall further as deleveraging in financial markets hits growth-linked currencies, with a dovish monetary policy outlook and narrowing spreads over U.S. interest rates adding to a bearish picture.

Concerns over global growth stemming from the euro zone's debt crisis has hit riskier assets hard since the end of July with an 18 percent fall in the S&P index coinciding with a 15 percent drop in the Australian dollar against its U.S. counterpart.

A very strong correlation with copper, a proxy for Chinese growth and a key Australian export, has accentuated the Aussie's slide.

"Just like the case in 2008 it's a deleveraging move and the market doesn't pay attention to the medium-term fundamentals for the Australian dollar," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider FX in London.

"The fall in equities and in copper and distress in the banking sector spills over into Aussie weakness," he added.

CBA's chief currency strategist, Richard Grace, expects the Aussie to fall below 90 U.S. cents in coming months, well off a multi-decade high of $1.1081 struck on July 27.

While Australia's strong trading links to the world's second largest economy, China, should support the Aussie, risk averse investors are unwinding leveraged carry trades funded in the U.S. dollar and the yen.

Many are also more cautious on China, on the grounds seeing it is not insulated from the euro zone crisis.

"What markets cannot sustain is the idea that global growth is being rebalanced towards Asia at the same time as there is policy paralysis in the U.S. and the euro zone," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

"A healthy euro zone is important to China. Australia likes to think it is inextricably linked to China but the fact is China is linked to rest of the world," he added.

Worries about a Greek default and implications for global growth have caused sharp falls in commodities. Copper has hit a one-year low and accentuated the Aussie's fall.

"Many in the market view copper as a proxy for Chinese growth and so the Aussie is very exposed," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "Its weakness is more to do with the growth risks but a risk-off environment has a clear influence."

RATE SPREAD NARROWING

The interest rate outlook, with Australian central bank opening the door at its policy meeting on Tuesday for more monetary stimulus if inflationary pressure are benign, is also likely to see more Aussie selling.

Investors are pricing in 164 basis points of rate cuts in the next 12 months,, in part because Australia is one of the few countries that has plenty of room to lower rates.

The central bank last cut rates almost 2-1/2 years ago, in the wake of a credit crunch following the collapse of Lehman Brothers In all, it cut by 425 bps in six moves between September 2008 and April 2009.

As expectations for lower Australian rates have grown, the spread between two-year Australian and U.S. interest rate swap rates has dropped sharply to trade close to 3 percent, levels last seen in August 2009, when the Aussie traded around $0.83, suggesting room for further falls in spot.

"The dovish RBA statement highlights risks out there that the RBA sees, and coming on the back of a risk-off environment the Aussie is going to be hit doubly hard," said Foley.

Options markets point to further room for the currency to fall with risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency, showing a strengthening bias for further Aussie downside.

Implied volatility for the Aussie, a measure of how much the market thinks the currency will move within a given timeframe, trades around levels last seen in the first half of 2010.

"Spot seems to be on a slippery slope, and vols are going in one direction only," said an options trader at a European bank.

"There is no obvious reason for this to end soon, so there is still potential for vols to hit new highs," he added.

Positioning in the Aussie may also lead to deeper falls, with IMM data showing a near flat speculator position, while data from the Tokyo Financial Exchange shows Japanese retail investors were net long of Aussie/yen at 210 billion yen, about 16 percent below their record peak in June.

Westpac's flows show Australian dollar longs being unwound at a record pace, which could be unsustainable and lead to a short-term rebound in the currency, but they say the Aussie will not find a base until longer-term client sentiment towards it stabilises.

