LONDON Banks should not be allowed a last chance to reject deals on foreign exchange platforms, the main UK body representing UK asset managers said on Tuesday, calling for greater transparency in an industry racked by scandal in the past year.

In a response to the Bank of England's Fair and Effective Markets Review, the Investment Association also said it favoured an "effective and proportionate framework of post-trade transparency" in foreign currency trading.

For some industry figures, that points to the move to exchange-based trading - or at least more formal clearing and regulation of transactions - that a number of fund managers have talked of in the past year. The association said that for now it would not be "too prescriptive" over what form any framework should take.

It said that while it believed the concentration of currency trading with a handful of major banks had not prevented the FX market remaining highly competitive, its members had raised concerns over so-called "last look" practices.

"Last look can allow a bank to hold an asset manager's trade for a duration of time giving the bank an opportunity to front-run the trade," it said in the response, given to Reuters on Tuesday.

Front-running, where traders knowingly execute trades in front of a customer order, is banned by foreign exchange trading codes of conduct adopted by most of the world's central banks.

"An effective and proportionate post-trade transparency framework would be helpful in eliminating last look practices,|" the IA said.

"(It) would be useful in informing asset managers of accessible liquidity and would highlight situations where front running has occurred."

The Bank of England's review, pitched as a response to five years of revelations over the fixing of currency and credit markets by major banks, is not now due for publication until after British parliamentary elections in May.

"Last look" refers to the feature on many platforms in which the party that is making markets gets a chance to reject a trade if it doesn't want to complete.

Some in the industry have argued the practice is now outdated and unfair as it dates back to a period when differences in technology meant prices quoted by banks on platforms would sometimes differ from the market by the time they were transacted.

The IA also made some broad criticisms of regulatory changes since the 2008 financial crisis, saying that reforms have often overlapped and been inconsistent between jurisdictions.

"This approach to regulatory reform has not only increased regulatory uncertainty in the markets but has created an environment that could result in ... regulatory arbitrage," the body said.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Andrew Roche)