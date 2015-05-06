BUDAPEST Central European currencies should recover soon from their recent fall if European government bond markets stabilise, a May 4-6 Reuters poll of 31 analysts showed on Wednesday.

But the Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint, the most liquid and volatile units in the European Union's eastern wing, could retreat again later in the year when many analysts expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to start hiking its interest rates.

According to the median forecast in the poll, the zloty is seen firming 0.3 percent from Tuesday's close to 4.02 by the end of this month, but could weaken 1.4 percent by May next year.

The Polish central bank finished its interest rate cuts in March, while Hungary's central bank is expected to reduce its 1.8 percent base rate further.

The forint is seen firming 0.6 percent to 302.50 by the end of May and easing 0.9 percent by May next year.

"Hungary's massive current account surplus would justify a forint firming but the central bank will cut rates to offset that," said Gergely Urmossy, analyst of Erste Bank in Budapest.

Some analysts in the poll expected the zloty to firm beyond 4.0 versus the euro in the next months. The most optimistic forecast, 3.9 for the end of July, is the level which Polish exporters said would push their business into losses.

But central bank rate cuts are unlikely, some analysts said.

"We assume that (the bank) would first use FX interventions but we would have to see a rapid move towards 3.9 to make interventions more probable," said Raiffeisen Polbank's Dorota Strauch.

The beginning of Fed rate hikes will reduce currency appreciation pressure in the region anyway, analysts said.

"The expected PLN (zloty) weakening is in our view going to stem from some outflow of foreign capital, which is to intensify with the beginning of monetary tightening cycle in the U.S. later this year," said Adam Antoniak of Bank Pekao.

If U.S. economic figures in the next weeks show recovery, emerging market currencies could remain under weakening pressure, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers analyst Konrad Bialas said.

That could also further weaken Polish bonds, which led a retreat in the region in the past week as rates will not be cut and Polish inflation has bottomed out, Bialas added.

Analysts in the poll assumed that the weakness of government bonds in the euro zone, which also weakened the forint and the zloty, could be temporary.

"The question is whether it will pass in weeks or one or two months," Erste's Urmossy said. "This is happening because investors are starting to believe that the ECB's (European Central Bank) stimulus programme can work."

