Speculators further trimmed bets favouring the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $40.81 billion in the week ended Feb. 24, from $42.04 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a third straight week.

That said, this was still the ninth straight week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion.

A round of mixed U.S. economic data has somewhat dimmed optimism on the U.S. dollar, with market participants further pushing out expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike to later this year instead of mid-year.

Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall, notching 177,736 contracts in the latest week, from 185,582 previously.

The Swiss franc net short position also contracted to 5,085 contracts, the smallest net short since mid-December.

To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

