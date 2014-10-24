Speculators reduced bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week after some weak U.S. economic data that further pushed out expectations for any Federal Reserve interest rate increase, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $41.20 billion (25.61 billion pounds) in the week ended Oct. 21, from $43.04 billion the previous week. This was the first decline in U.S. dollar longs in five weeks. But it was the 10th straight week that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $30 billion.

Last week's poor U.S. retail sales and producer prices fuelled a global market meltdown that knocked the dollar down by 1 percent on a weekly basis. The greenback, however, recovered this week, gaining 0.7 percent, and was on pace for a yearly gain of 7 percent, its best since 2005.

To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totalled 159,371 contracts from 155,342 the previous week. Net euro short contracts were the largest since Sept. 2. Fears of another recession in Europe, with weak economic data in Germany, have prompted investors to shun the euro.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)