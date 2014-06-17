Sterling hits two-week high on BoE lifeline
LONDON The pound hit a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, drawing confidence from signs that some at the Bank of England may be leaning toward a rise in interest rates to support the currency.
LONDON Citigroup's global head of foreign exchange Jeff Feig is to leave the bank, it said on Tuesday, a second major change at the top of the currency trading operations at the world's single largest FX dealer.
"Given his tenure in his role, his departure was well-anticipated, and part of the natural cycle of the business," a Citigroup spokesman told Reuters. "We have a strong, talented bench that continues to support this core business."
Feig had been with the bank since 1989. His spokesperson declined to comment.
The bank had already announced the departure of another global head of its FX business, Anil Prasad, in February.
There was no indication Feig's departure was related to the global investigation into alleged manipulation of the fixing benchmarks.
According to Euromoney magazine's last poll, Citigroup sees almost 16 percent of the estimated $5.3 trillion (3.12 trillion pounds) a day that passes across the world's largest financial market.
Spot currency trading volumes in general have fallen sharply this year, however, cooled by falling market volatility in an era of universally low interest rates and, some say, the impact of the "fixing" investigation on traders.
As the investigation has intensified globally since being formally launched by U.S. and UK authorities in October last year, around 40 FX traders at many of the world's biggest banks have been suspended or fired - including some at Citigroup.
In most cases it is unclear whether the suspensions or departures are linked to the investigation.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
NEW YORK The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday, due to corporate demand for the greenback, but the Chinese currency was on track for its best week in more than two months.