LONDON Growth-linked currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars could see fresh selling if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappoints investors banking on more monetary stimulus to support the slowing U.S. economy.

If the Fed chief does not unveil stimulus measures in his annual Jackson Hole speech on Friday, bets on risky assets, including these growth- or commodity-linked currencies, would unwind, pulling them even further from their historic highs.

Bernanke used the same address last year as the launch-pad for a $600 billion (366 billion pounds) second round of quantitative easing (QE2). This helped drive the Australian dollar up as much as 25 percent to a 29-year high of $1.1081 in July. The New Zealand dollar hit multi-decade highs of $0.8842 while the Canadian dollar rose to a 3-1/2 year peak above $1.06.

All three have since pared gains and each is still holding gains for the year so far, but are seen vulnerable if Bernanke does not unveil measures to pep up the economy on which these three currencies crucially depend.

"If Bernanke fails to fully confirm fresh QE, we believe any residual risk positions, especially in developed economies will probably unwind to the dollar's benefit," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

If it goes ahead, this would be the Fed's third round of QE since the global financial crisis struck in 2008.

Dubbed QE3, it would unleash a fresh wave of dollars into the financial system to fund leveraged carry trades. In carry trades, investors buy higher-yielding currencies by borrowing in the U.S. dollar, yen or Swiss franc where costs are nearly zero.

Latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data shows speculators stayed long the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars in the week to August 16, despite a huge sell-off in stock markets. These currencies have a strong correlation to global stocks and a sell-off in equities usually pushes them lower.

UNDER PRESSURE

The positioning data, nonetheless, suggests these currencies may be ripe for a correction. Some banks are recommending clients go short on them as global growth slowdown expectations take root, renewed funding stress emerges and as policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic grapple with fiscal and debt problems.

Indeed, risk reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency, remain skewed in favour of Aussie and New Zealand puts -- bets the currency will fall.

The one-month 25-delta is trading around 4.40 for Aussie puts, while the one-month 25-delta is at around 4.0 for kiwi puts, off their recent highs but still elevated.

Analysts say that despite the growing chances the U.S. may slip into a recession, the Fed will be wary of launching a fresh round of QE due to elevated price pressures and the perception that stock markets and economic conditions have not deteriorated enough to merit new asset purchases.

"Chances of a U.S. recession are 50-50," said Steve Barrow, head of G-10 currency research at Standard Bank.

"The key take-away from Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole could be that something will be coming from the Fed, whether it's more QE or some other measure. That could see a sell-off in commodity currencies on buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact."

He added investors could take a more cautious stand on risky currencies and conclude that if two rounds of QE had little impact on the economy, a third was unlikely to work wonders.

More analysts are questioning the ability of central banks to cure economic ills with easy money.

But markets still want central bankers to act and this could lead to more near-term volatility, which could put more pressure on riskier assets.

"In this environment, we are wary of currencies propped up by high rates like the Australian dollar and....would not be surprised to see a period of U.S. dollar recovery," Societe Generale said in a note.

Growth-linked currencies could also come under renewed pressure as central banks globally moving to address growth risks and shift their focus away from fighting inflation.

Investors have priced out chances of any further near-term European Central Bank rate hike. They have also unwound expectations that Australian, New Zealand and Canadian central banks will raise rates in coming months.

(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)