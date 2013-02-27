China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
NEW YORK The euro pared gains against the dollar on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is far from exiting its accommodative monetary policy.
He added that recovery in the euro zone is going slowly and expects the beginning of that rebound only in the second half of the year.
The euro dropped as low as $1.3083 after Draghi's remarks from about $1.3100 just before. It was last at $1.3090, up 0.2 percent.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.