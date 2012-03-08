Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
The euro briefly extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference said there are signs of a stabilization in the euro area economy.
Draghi, however, also said the economic outlook is still subject to downside risks, which kept the euro's gains contained.
The euro traded around $1.3260 before dropping to $1.3242, remaining up 0.8 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.