The euro briefly extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference said there are signs of a stabilization in the euro area economy.

Draghi, however, also said the economic outlook is still subject to downside risks, which kept the euro's gains contained.

The euro traded around $1.3260 before dropping to $1.3242, remaining up 0.8 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)