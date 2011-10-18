Euro banknotes and small coins are pictured in open cash register in a shop in Olching August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

NEW YORK The euro rallied to a session high against the safe-haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday, driven by a news report that said France and Germany have agreed to enlarge a euro zone rescue fund.

The Guardian newspaper reported that France and Germany have reached an agreement to boost the euro zone's rescue fund, called the European Financial Stability Facility, to 2 trillion euros compared to the current 440 billion (385.4 billion pounds).

"That is what's driving this stock and euro rally in the afternoon," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "That would be what the market's been looking for and $2 trillion seems to be in the right neighbourhood."

The euro hit a session high of $1.3817 after news of the report, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3798, up 0.4 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro jumped to a session high of 106.19 and last traded at 105.94, up 0.4 percent on the day.

(For the Guardian story, double click: here)