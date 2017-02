NEW YORK (Reuters) -

The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar to trade more than 1 percent lower in late afternoon trade on Tuesday.

Traders said the move was triggered by news reports quoting former Greece Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as saying that preparations for the country's exit from the euro zone are being considered and the risk is real.

The euro fell as low as $1.2665 (0.803 pounds) on Reuters data after the reports and as stops around $1.27 were triggered. It was last at $1.2669, down 1.1 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou)