China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
NEW YORK The euro extended losses versus the yen and dollar on Friday to hit global session lows as investors sought safety ahead of Sunday's crucial Greek elections.
The euro fell as low at 99.05 yen and last traded at 99.14, down 1.1 percent on the day.
The euro also hit a session low of $1.2590 against the dollar and last traded at $1.2598, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.