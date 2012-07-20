China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
NEW YORK The euro plunged to more than two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday, pressured by selling in other euro crosses and a spike in Spanish bond yields, traders said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2143 against the dollar, its weakest level since mid-June 2010, taking out options barriers at $1.2150.
Traders also said a sell-off in euro/sterling and euro/Swedish crown exacerbated the euro's slide. Euro/sterling dropped to 77.68 pence, a fresh 3-1/2-year low, while the euro/Swedish crown slid to a new 11-1/2-year trough of 8.4350.
Spanish 10-year yields continued their rise, to 7.264 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.