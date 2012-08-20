LONDON The euro extended losses on Monday, falling to fresh session lows against the dollar and yen after the European Central Bank said it was misleading to report on decisions that had not yet been taken.

The ECB was responding to a report in Germany's weekly Der Spiegel magazine that the central bank was considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of a struggling euro zone country's bonds.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.23012 on trading platform EBS, down 0.25 percent on the day. Near term support is seen at its 21-day moving average of around $1.2285.

The euro also fell to a session low against the yen of 97.79 yen.

