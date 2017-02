NEW YORK The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session high in early trade on Tuesday buoyed by hopes of bond-buying by the European Central Bank to help troubled economies and expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

The euro climbed as high as $1.2567 on Reuters data and was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2559.

(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)