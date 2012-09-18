LONDON Investor sentiment is turning in favour of the euro, with bets against it at their lowest in two years and falling steadily since the European Central Bank unveiled an aggressive plan to stem the debt crisis.

The ECB's decision to be a lender of last resort to struggling peripheral euro countries coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashing a fresh bout of stimulus. That has led to renewed interest in buying the euro against the dollar.

Analysts said the euro was likely to head higher into year end as investors, such as Asian central banks, who had taken a dim view of the currency on worries about a sovereign default and a possible break-up of the euro zone, buy it back.

The euro has gained about 9 percent since hitting a two-year low around $1.2040 before ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the currency in late July.

The turn in sentiment is evident in the options market, where demand to hedge against euro weakness is waning. Short-term risk reversals, which measure relative demand for put or call options in a currency, show only a marginal bias towards euro weakness.

One-month euro/dollar risk reversals in favour of euro puts, or bets the currency will weaken, stand at 0.2 vols, their lowest in two years, and down from 2.4 vols in May when talk of a Greek exit from the euro was at its height.

One-month implied volatility, a gauge of expected currency moves, has dropped to around 8.7 percent from above 13 percent in June, reflecting investors' sanguine mood.

Some analysts see the euro at $1.35 by year end, up from $1.3060 on Tuesday. That contrasts sharply with a Reuters poll in early September that forecast the single currency would be at $1.22 in three to six months.

"Things have turned around for the euro and we are seeing investors who were short now becoming more constructive. There is a feeling that Europe's crisis is nearing the endgame," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"We have raised our euro/dollar forecasts and expect it to end the year at $1.28, up from $1.25 earlier. In six months, we expect it at $1.30, up from $1.27 forecast earlier."

She is not alone. Morgan Stanley expects the euro to end 2012 at $1.34, up from $1.19 forecast earlier. HSBC expects faster euro gains pace and sees it at $1.35 by year end.

DRAGHI EFFECT

Investor confidence in the euro has grown since Draghi said earlier this month that the ECB was ready to buy potentially unlimited amounts of government bonds to lower borrowing costs for the bloc's most indebted countries.

That lowered the risk of holding euro assets, driving peripheral bond yields lower and boosting European shares.

At the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve has embarked on a third round of asset-buying monetary stimulus, driving the dollar to a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies, with more losses expected.

This is likely to lead to an increase in so-called carry trades, in which investors borrow in low-yielding dollars to buy riskier assets, including emerging market currencies.

In turn, emerging market central banks would buy dollars to cap gains in their currencies and protect exports.

These central banks, mostly from Asia, are expected to recycle these dollars into euros to diversify their reserves. They had steadily bought euros until early this year, but gradually withdrew as Europe's sovereign debt crisis flared.

"A pick-up in portfolio flows to Asia, ex-Japan, brings the Asian central bank reserve diversification story back into play," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

Even short-term currency speculators such as hedge funds are turning less negative on the currency.

In the week ended September 11, net short positions in the euro were at their lowest since the end of March, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Traders say this switching has further to run, and is likely to help the euro in the short term.

But some analysts remain cautious on the euro, warning it could face a rocky road if Spain dithers on a request for a bailout or fresh funding problems for debt-laden Greece emerge. The ECB's bond- buying is contingent on them asking for help.

"The longer Madrid takes, the more likely the current rally in the euro will run out of steam," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of FX strategy at UBS.

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)