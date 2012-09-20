NEW YORK The euro trimmed losses against the dollar on Thursday after an index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose more than expected in September.

Separate data showed U.S. leading economic indicators dipped in August, but the drop was in line with expectations.

The euro was last at $1.2940, compared with $1.2925 before the release of the data. It was still down 0.8 percent on the day.

(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)