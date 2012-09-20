China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
NEW YORK The euro trimmed losses against the dollar on Thursday after an index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose more than expected in September.
Separate data showed U.S. leading economic indicators dipped in August, but the drop was in line with expectations.
The euro was last at $1.2940, compared with $1.2925 before the release of the data. It was still down 0.8 percent on the day.
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.