China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON The euro rose to a two-month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive stimulus programme continued to hurt the U.S. currency.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3213, its highest since February 25, breaking through a reported options barrier at $1.3200. Traders reported large option expiries at $1.3200, which could keep the single currency pinned to that level.
The dollar index dropped as low as 81.495, its weakest since late February.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.