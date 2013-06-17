China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
NEW YORK The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Monday while the U.S. currency pared gains against the yen as investors positioned ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3374 with a session peak of $1.3379. The dollar traded up 0.4 percent at 94.45 yen, closer to a session low of 94.08 yen than the session peak of 95.21 yen.
The Fed will release its policy statement at the conclusion of its two-day meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1900 BST) on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari)
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.