China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
LONDON The euro took another lurch lower against the dollar on Wednesday, the huge gap between euro zone and U.S. government bond yields driving the single currency to its lowest since April 2003.
By 0806 GMT, the euro was 0.5 percent lower on the day against the dollar at $1.0643. It has lost 12 percent of its value so far in 2015 and around 35 percent since last May.
It also fell 0.3 percent against the yen to 129.12 yen, its lowest since the middle of 2013.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.