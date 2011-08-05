LONDON The euro is unlikely to gain against the dollar in coming months as a weak economy and a spreading debt crisis ought to prevent the European Central Bank from raising interest rates again soon, according to a Reuters poll.

But as the 17-nation bloc struggles, the United States is facing its own demons of sluggish growth, impending tough austerity measures and a possible debt crisis that will knock the dollar.

The monthly survey of around 60 strategists, taken after Japanese authorities intervened in markets to weaken the yen, saw the common currency flat at around current levels of $1.43 through to early next year.

From Friday's levels around $1.414, the poll showed the value of one euro slipping to $1.43 in one and three months, $1.42 in six months and only $1.39 in a year's time -- forecasts little changed from last month.

"The euro is being restrained in essence by the ongoing concerns and focus on the euro zone peripheral economies and the stresses and strains there," said Shaun Osborne at TD Securities, the most accurate forecaster in the July forex poll.

"Those concerns will continue and we will see the euro trade softly from here," he added.

The euro zone debt crisis is spreading beyond the periphery, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned on Thursday, adding that the ECB needed to act to convince markets the bloc can respond.

As the crisis rages on, legislators in the U.S. reached a last-minute budget deal on Tuesday to avoid a default by the world's largest economy that could have had dire consequences for global growth.

Japanese authorities intervened in markets on Thursday and eased monetary policy to try to reduce pressure on the export-reliant economy after the yen surged close to a record high this week and the country's finance minister signalled he was ready to continue selling the currency.

The move, which media reported reached a record 4 trillion yen, may have some success, with forecasters in the poll seeing a euro worth 112 yen in a month but 119.6 in a year. In July's poll, the one-month euro-yen forecast was 117.5, while the euro was seen at 122.3 in one year's time.

"FX intervention looks increasingly likely to weaken the yen but the chances of success remain limited," said Mitul Kotecha at CA-CIB, who holds fourth place in the year-to-date accuracy league.

World stock markets fell for the eighth straight session on Friday to the lowest since late 2010, with more losses feared if policymakers do not come to the rescue soon.

The high degree of uncertainty in the market meant that the euro was the most volatile of the major currency pairs in July and that scenario is seen repeating itself this month.

The currency ended the month around the levels it started at, despite sinking to a four month-low mid-July, and one-year forecasts in the latest poll were relatively wide, ranging from $1.22 to $1.60.

INTERESTING

The ECB was the first of the "big four" central banks, a club that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, to raise interest rates since the Great Recession and has so far made two hikes of 25 basis points.

The bank left rates on hold at 1.5 percent on Thursday and ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said recent economic data indicated there had been a deceleration in the pace of economic growth in the past few months but suggested rates could yet rise further.

But the slew of weak data and a debt crisis that has so far engulfed Greece, Ireland and Portugal and is threatening to swallow up Italy has led economists in recent Reuters polls to push back expectations as to when the next hike will be.

The Fed is not seen hiking until at least April, far later than the fourth quarter prediction for the ECB, a move that will support the euro against the greenback.

(Polling by Bangalore Polling Unit; Editing by Catherine Evans)