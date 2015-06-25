LONDON The Swiss franc hit session lows against both the euro and dollar after Swiss National Bank President Chairman Thomas Jordan warned it was considerably overvalued and that the bank would continue to intervene in currency markets.

The comments on Thursday were broadly in line with the line taken by Jordan and the bank since abandoning a 1.20 franc per euro ceiling in January and the franc's fall was limited, however.

By GMT 0811, 10 minutes after Jordan's comments were published, it was trading at 1.0483 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS from 1.0474 francs beforehand. It stood at 0.9351 francs to the dollar, from 0.9345. CHF=EBS

(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag)