Two Euro coins are seen after being minted in the Austrian Mint (Muenze Oesterreich) headquarters in Vienna June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul August 2, 2013. Picture taken August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

NEW YORK The dollar drifted higher on Tuesday, trading in narrow ranges, as investors continued to adjust positions ahead of this week's key decision on bond-buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.S. currency ended last week slightly lower against a basket of major currencies and investors are buying back the greenback this week to square up positions, analysts said.

As the Fed begins its two-day policy-meeting on Tuesday, market participants generally expect no major policy changes, though the U.S. central bank could begin to lay the groundwork for a reduction in its economic stimulus that could occur in the first quarter of the year.

"The Fed is going to come out and say something about the taper," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank in London. "I would be surprised if they actually move to taper asset purchases - and think only a small minority are looking for a taper tomorrow, but I see a strong likelihood that this will a setup meeting for a move in January."

In midday trading, the dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 80.137. It is down about 0.7 percent over the last three weeks.

Against the yen, the dollar was down for a third straight session, falling 0.4 percent to 102.63.

Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut said Tuesday's benign inflation data "justifies the Fed's accommodative stance," and has made the prospect of tapering this week less likely.

U.S. data on Tuesday showed the consumer price index was restrained last month by declines in energy prices, after slipping 0.1 percent in October. In the 12 months through November, the CPI rose just 1.2 percent. It had increased 1.0 percent in October, the smallest advance since October 2009.

The euro, which reached a six-week high against the dollar last week, slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3749, shrugging off an upbeat German sentiment survey that followed a strong German PMI report on Monday.

The chances of the Fed starting to taper its huge bond-buying program this month or next have increased after a run of upbeat data, including strong November industrial production, although a majority of economists polled by Reuters still expect the change to come in March.

"It doesn't make sense to be too long risk going into the (Fed) ... meeting," said Peter Kinsella, a currency strategist at Commerzbank, who also pointed to low market liquidity.

He said he does not expect tapering to begin this week but added: "The question is what guidance the Fed comes out with ... What it says tomorrow might be the real, real important bit."

The euro's softness on Tuesday comes after a strong rally since the summer as banks repay cheap European Central Bank loans, which has tightened money markets.

Another factor driving euro strength this year has been European banks repatriating funds to shore up their capital bases before an ECB Asset Quality Review (AQR). EU banks reduced their assets by 817 billion euros ($1.12 trillion) between December 2011 and June 2013, according to the European Banking Authority.

The Australian dollar, fell to a 4-1/2-month low of $0.8879, following the release of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's December 3 policy meeting. The RBA said the Aussie is still uncomfortably high despite the fact it has weakened noticeably over the past month.

Australia's government has also abandoned any intentions of returning to a budget surplus and predicted deficits for the next decade without spending cuts.

The Aussie dollar was last trading 0.5 percent lower at $0.8901.

In Sweden, the Riksbank cut the repo rate as widely expected. In reaction following the widely-telegraphed move, the euro slipped 0.1 percent against the Swedish currency to 9.0340 crowns. Some investors are now betting the crown's weakness is largely over.

(Additional reporting by Laurence Fletcher in London, editing by G Crosse)