NEW YORK The dollar slipped against most major currencies on Wednesday on expectations the Federal Reserve is not prepared to increase interest rates within the next 12 months despite signs domestic inflation is inching higher.

Sterling receded further from its five-year high against the greenback after the minutes from the Bank of England's policy meeting two weeks ago turned out less hawkish than expected.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, will conclude a two-day meeting later Wednesday. It was widely expected to shave another $10 billion (5.90 billion pounds) from its monthly bond purchases to $35 billion, but unlikely to hint at any rate increases due to relatively high unemployment and inflation running below its 2 percent target.

"We are seeing a lot of caution ahead of the FOMC. We see some modest pressure on the dollar," said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

The dollar index that gauges the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies, dipped 0.14 percent at 80.508 .DXY, which was within the range established since hitting a four-month high earlier this month.

The dollar gave back Tuesday's gains linked to data that showed U.S. consumer prices rising 0.4 percent in May, its fastest monthly pace in more than a year. The bigger-than-expected increase in the consumer price index had raised bets this might spur Fed policy-makers sooner than what some traders had thought.

After the FOMC statement at 2 p.m. (1900 BST), traders will focus on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's news conference at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) where she is expected to hold down expectations of an imminent rate increases, which could hurt the dollar.

"She will stay fairly dovish," Harajli said.

A recent Reuters poll found a majority of Wall Street's top bond firms do not see the Fed raising rates before the second half of next year.

BOE SETS THE TABLE

Earlier the Bank of England released minutes on its June 4-5 meeting which showed members wanted to see more evidence of economic slack being absorbed before raising rates. That news weakened the pound against the dollar and the euro.

The tone of recent comments from policymakers, including those from Governor Mark Carney last Thursday, had bolstered expectations that one of the committee members may have voted for an increase earlier this month.

"Given the lack of hawkish surprises we could see some profit-taking on long sterling positions," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi in London.

BoE chief Mark Carney's warning last week that markets were too sanguine about the chances of a 2014 hike had earlier this week sent the pound soaring past $1.70 for the first time since mid-2009.

Sterling GBP=D4 last traded 0.12 percent lower at $1.6944, while the euro EURGBP=D4 gained 0.28 percent against the pound at 80.09 pence.

