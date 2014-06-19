A money changer holds stacks of US dollar notes in Jakarta, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

LONDONThe dollar turned higher against the yen in Thursday afternoon trading as longer-dated U.S. bond yields rose to session highs despite solid demand at a $7 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The greenback last traded up 0.07 percent at 101.98 yen, recovering from an earlier low of 101.75. It closed at 101.91 in U.S. trading on Wednesday.

The yield on regular 30-year Treasury bonds was last 3.485 percent after touching 3.396 percent earlier. It ended at 3.420 percent on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)