SYDNEY/SINGAPORE The dollar scaled a 14-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after a Federal Reserve study made investors reassess prospects for higher U.S. interest rates, while sterling fell on worries that Scots may vote for independence.

The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 84.445. It rose to 84.496 at one point, bringing into view the July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break there will take it to highs unseen since July 2010.

Giving bulls a boost, research from the San Francisco Fed published on Monday noted that investors are pricing in a lower trajectory for interest rate rises than members of the Fed itself.

"The market's interpretation is that perhaps it had better re-price those expectations," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

The greenback raced to a six-year high of 106.34 yen and last traded near 106.26 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The euro slipped to a fresh 14-month low of $1.2867 and last traded at $1.2876, down 0.1 percent on the day.

Investors have been avoiding the common currency after the European Central Bank surprised on Thursday with a fresh round of stimulus.

"The impression I get is that these moves aren't so much dollar-buying but more a case of selling in other major currencies," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo, referring to the recent weakness in sterling and the euro.

Sterling slid to a near 10-month low of $1.6065 amid ongoing jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United Kingdom. The pound last traded at $1.6073, down 0.2 percent on the day.

A TNS poll on Tuesday showed a surge in support for those who wish to break away from the United Kingdom, just days after a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times put the "Yes" camp on 51 percent and "No" on 49 percent.

"We expect political concerns surrounding the September 18 Scottish independence referendum to dominate price action in the near term," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

"Our base case expectation remains that the 'No' camp will prevail... Still, we would be cautious on re-entering GBP longs ahead of the vote given our expectation that volatility will remain elevated."

Data showing British retail sales rose sharply in August failed to move sterling and analysts said even a good set of industrial and manufacturing output data later in the day is unlikely to save the pound.

