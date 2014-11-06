NEW YORK The euro plunged to its lowest in more than two years against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed his pledge to use unconventional measures to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy.

He added that the impact of the ECB's asset-buying program on its balance sheet would be sizable. Draghi said in buying assets from the financial system, the ECB's balance sheet would be as large as in March 2012 when it grew to 3 trillion euros (2.34 trillion pounds).

This would effectively be an increase in the balance sheet of around 950 billion euros from the current level, analysts from Danske Bank said.

Draghi's remarks, which came after the ECB kept interest rates at a record low of 0.05 percent, were a green light for investors to sell the euro.

"The market was not excessively short the euro before Draghi spoke," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "But he was sufficiently dovish for investors to jump back into short positions again."

Net euro short positions last week were the largest since July 2012.

In a press briefing, Draghi said ECB members are all prepared to take more policy action if necessary and the bank's staff will prepare the groundwork. He reiterated that the risks to the euro zone's recovery remained tilted to the downside.

Disappointing surveys of euro zone business growth, as well as the Bank of Japan's surprise decision last week to expand its already massive stimulus program, have put pressure on the ECB to ease more in the euro zone, where deflation looms and growth is faltering.

In late trading, the euro was down 0.8 percent at $1.2386, after hitting a 26-month low of $1.2383.

Danske Bank said the euro has further scope to fall versus the dollar, and has forecast Europe's common currency would drop to $1.20 over the next six months.

The dollar touched a 7-year peak of 115.49 Japanese yen and was last up 0.2 percent on the day at 114.89 yen. The dollar earlier rose after data showed U.S. weekly initial jobless claims fell more than expected to 278,000 last week, compared with forecasts of 285,000.

The dollar index was up 0.7 percent at 88.014, having hit a high of 88.032, its highest since June 2010.

The pound, meanwhile, fell to a 14-month low of $1.5832 and it last traded at $1.5836, down 0.9 percent.

In emerging market currencies, the Russian ruble fell more than 4 percent to 46.67 rubles per dollar. It hit a record low versus the dollar for a second straight session and was down nearly 30 percent so far this year. Russia on Wednesday moved a step closer to having a free-floating exchange rate by limiting its intervention to $350 million a day

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)