NEW YORK Investors with sizeable gains from the dollar's strong move upward in recent weeks sold the greenback to capture profits on Friday despite a solid U.S. jobs report that bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates later this year.

"It looks like some trimming of positions heading into the weekend, but the strong dollar is still intact," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The combination of a strengthening U.S. economy and the Fed positioning itself to raise interest rates at mid-year contrasted against deflationary pressures in the major economies such as the euro zone and Japan, Sutton said.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are moving their respective monetary policies in the opposite direction of the Fed in the hope of spurring borrowing and investment to boost their moribund economies.

Last month the U.S. economy created an additional 252,000 new non-farm jobs, the 11th straight month of payroll increases above 200,000, marking the longest stretch since 1994. Economists forecast a gain of 240,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent. However, disappointment in the report came in the form of a five-cent drop in average hourly earnings.

The lack of wage pressures gives the Fed space to wait until the middle of the year before hiking rates.

After an initial rebound on the jobs data, the dollar fell 0.87 percent to 118.605 yen on the EBS trading system to finish with its first weekly loss in the last three.

The euro rebounded from Thursday's nine-year low of $1.17540 to trade up 0.43 percent at $1.18405, its first gain in six sessions. But it marked a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

In contrast to the U.S. data, numbers released on Friday by the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, fuelled speculation the ECB will embark on an aggressive monetary easing when it next meets on Jan 22. Industrial output declined in both countries and German exports fell sharply.

Goldman Sachs cut its long-term forecasts for the euro on Friday, unrelated to the payrolls data. It expects the euro to fall to $1.14 in three months, $1.11 by June and $1.08 by year-end. But it also expects euro parity with the dollar by the end of 2017.

In contrast, PNC Financial Services Group forecasts the euro trading at $1.18 in June and $1.19 by year-end.

