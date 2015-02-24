A picture illustration shows a 100 Dollar banknote laying on one Dollar banknotes, taken in Warsaw, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

TOKYO The dollar was steady against the yen on Tuesday, with the market wary of taking too many bets on the currency ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Yellen's appearance before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is drawing extra attention after dovish-sounding minutes from the Fed's January meeting released last week dented expectations for an early interest hike, and hurt the dollar.

Markets will be listening acutely for whether Yellen takes a dovish tone in her testimony.

"The more convoluted and muddled her message is on when rates will rise, the more negative it will be for the U.S. dollar. But even in this case, we do not expect the dollar to crash because rates are still poised to move higher," Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management, said in a note to clients.

The dollar was little changed at 118.92 yen after edging down from a high of 119.35 on Monday following a slip in U.S. debt yields.

U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as the debt market appeared to err on the side of caution ahead of Yellen's testimony, anticipating that the Fed Chair might well adopt a dovish tone on monetary policy. [US/]

The euro was steady at $1.1335 after shedding about 0.4 percent overnight as the lift gained from a weekend agreement on a loan extension between Greece and its creditors petered out.

The common currency traded little changed at 134.79 yen after losing 0.6 percent overnight.

Greece missed a Monday deadline for presenting a list of reforms to the euro zone, a condition for the loan extension. Athens said it will now provide the list on Tuesday.

The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 94.562, edging towards an 11-year peak of 95.481 struck last month.

