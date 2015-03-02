U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SYDNEY The U.S. dollar hovered just below a fresh 11-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields helped it prevail against the euro in a choppy session.

The dollar index climbed as far as 95.514, surpassing the previous peak of 95.481 set on Jan. 23. It reached a high not seen since September 2003.

The index rose as the euro slid back below $1.1200 and as the greenback hit a near three-week high of 120.19 yen. The euro zone common currency last stood at $1.1186.

Dollar bulls largely shrugged off a batch of soft U.S. data including another fall in U.S. consumer spending and slower factory activity.

Also underpinning the greenback, U.S. Treasury yields rose with the benchmark 10-year note nearing 2.10 percent, pulling away from last week's low of 1.93 percent.

"Our economists continue to expect the first fed funds rate hike in September of this year and see the FOMC dropping the 'patient' reference at the March policy meeting," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

In contrast, the market appears to be betting the Reserve Bank of Australia will likely deliver a back-to-back interest rate cut later on Tuesday.

As a result, the Aussie dollar has fallen back to $0.7767 from a recent high of $0.7914.

Traders said an 'on hold' decision by the RBA should spark a short-covering rally in the Aussie. Conversely, a cut accompanied by a dovish statement could see it fall towards a six-year trough of $0.7627 set a month ago.

Economists polled by Reuters late last week were just about evenly split on whether the RBA will lower the cash rate by another quarter point to a record low 2.0 percent.

