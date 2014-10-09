Euro notes are pictured at a bank in this photo illustration taken in Seoul June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SYDNEY The euro stayed on the back foot early on Friday, having come under renewed pressure overnight after an eye-catching plunge in German exports raised fears of a recession in Europe's largest economy.

The common currency, which had reached a 2-1/2 week high of $1.2791, beat a hasty retreat and was last trading at $1.2691. It also lost ground to the yen, slipping to 136.85 from this week's high of 137.95.

The euro's reversal helped the dollar index rebound to 85.529, from a 2-1/2 week trough of 84.937. But the dollar stayed on the defensive against the yen, slipping to a three-week low of 107.53.

The grim German data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank will eventually have to inject more stimulus, an option the bank reiterated in its monthly bulletin.

In contrast, two top Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank will probably start raising interest rates around the middle of next year, highlighting the policy divergence between the United States and most of its major developed peers.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams both suggested that the Fed should start to raise rates by mid-2015.

Debt markets, however, have recently been pushing out the timing of a likely Fed rate increase further into 2015 amid worries about slowing global growth and a general lack of inflationary pressure in the major economies.

All of that has made markets much more jittery as seen in a jump in the CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, to highs not seen since early February.

Unsurprisingly, commodity currencies were among the hardest hit with the Australian dollar sliding back below 88 U.S. cents from near 89 cents. It last traded at $0.8764.

Its New Zealand peer fell back to $0.7861 from a two-week high of $0.7975, while the Canadian dollar dipped to C$1.1187 per USD from C$1.1082.

Analysts said the pick up in volatility means the dollar's road higher is likely to get bumpier.

Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said the dollar has rallied too far, too fast since July, on the back of good data and a small change in the FOMC language.

In a note titled "Don't buy the dollar, just sell the euro," Juckes said the European outlook has taken a turn for the worse, with recent data confirming that the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia are hurting growth in Germany.

"Maybe it's time for the FX market to stop looking for a stronger dollar and focus on the risk of further euro weakness instead," he said.

There is little in the way of market-moving economic data out of Asia on Friday.

The Bank of Japan will release minutes of its September meeting this morning, while in Australia, home loan data and comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Malcolm Edey will be watched.

