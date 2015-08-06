A security guard walks past a montage of U.S. dollar bills outside a currency exchange bureau, ahead of a scheduled state visit by U.S. President Barack Obama, in Kenya's capital Nairobi July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NEW YORK The dollar retreated against major currencies in choppy trading on Thursday in a week that has seen the greenback on a generally firmer trend, as investors balanced their positions ahead of Friday's crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent but was still on track for a second straight week of gains, for a two-week rise of about 0.5 percent, lifted by a batch of economic data that, overall, has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.

Sterling, meanwhile, fell following a dovish message from the Bank of England, with only one member voting for an immediate rate hike versus expectations for at least two members.

"We've had a mixed bag of U.S. data this week, but it has been generally positive, positive enough to keep the September move by the Fed on the table," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Investors are bracing for Friday's U.S. employment report, which economists expect to show that 223,000 jobs were created in July. On Thursday, U.S. jobless claims rose from the previous week, but the trend was clearly positive.

"We think strong payroll gains should support the dollar, particularly after FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) officials have placed a much greater focus on the cumulative recovery in the labour market than on concerns emanating from abroad," said Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Market participants were also focussed on the BoE message.

The Bank of England pointed to a possible increase in rates early next year after only one of its top policymakers backed an immediate move and the bank forecast any pickup in inflation from zero would be slow due to a strong pound.

The pound fell against the dollar and euro. Sterling fell 0.5 percent to $1.5520, while the euro rose 0.7 percent versus the pound to 70.43 pence.

The dollar, on the other hand, slipped 0.2 percent versus the yen, to 124.67 yen, while the euro rose against the greenback to $1.0934.

The Swiss franc hit its lowest against the euro since March 10 after a survey showed consumer sentiment fell in July to its lowest since autumn 2011.

In late trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 1.0714 francs, while the dollar gained 0.1 percent to 0.9800 franc.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)