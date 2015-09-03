The shadow of the logo of Euro is seen on a U.S. one dollar note in this picture illustration taken in Madrid March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A U.S. one-hundred dollar bill (C) and Japanese 10,000 yen notes are spread in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

New 20 Euro banknotes are presented at the Austrian national bank in Vienna February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SYDNEY The euro nursed losses early on Friday, having come under broad pressure after the European Central Bank gave a sobering assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it may have to beef up its already massive stimulus program.

The common currency slid as far as $1.1087, from levels above $1.1200. It last stood at $1.1122. Against the yen, it skidded to its lowest in over three months at 133.13 before edging back to 133.63.

Traders in Asia may not take things much further ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on Friday and with no leads from Chinese financial markets, which are closed for a holiday.

A solid payrolls outcome would bolster the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. Conversely a weak number would cloud the view for a September lift off. The market consensus is for an increase of 220,000 jobs.

For the first time, ECB President Mario Draghi said explicitly the bank's bond-buying programme may run beyond September 2016 and that its size and composition may be adjusted.

The ECB warned growth would suffer from fading momentum in emerging markets, particularly China, and falling oil prices could drag the 19-member euro zone back into deflation in coming months. In a widely expected decision, it left policy unchanged for now.

"Bottom line: the risk the ECB's current asset purchase program is extended beyond September 2016 is rising which should continue to weigh on euro and euro zone short-term swap rates," Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank wrote in a note to clients.

Weakness in the euro helped lift the dollar index to its highest in over two weeks at 96.405, and further away from a seven-month trough of 92.621 plumbed last week.

The greenback, however, was little changed on the yen, trading at 120.18 after losing its grip of 120.70.

The ECB's dovish stance helped inject some life into European stocks, but failed to lift risk appetite in general, resulting in a half-hearted performance from Wall Street.

In turn, commodity currencies were mixed with both the New Zealand and Canadian dollars firming against the greenback, but the Australian dollar languished near a 6-1/2 year trough of $0.6982.

There is nothing in the way of market-moving data out of Asia on Friday, leaving the focus firmly on U.S. data. Chinese markets resume trade on Monday, while U.S. markets will be shut for Labor Day.