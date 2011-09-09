NEW YORK The euro fell to a 6-1/2 month low vs the dollar on Friday as investor risk aversion increased after reports an ECB Executive Board Member will step down because of a conflict over the central bank's controversial bond-buying.

The euro had already fallen to six-month lows versus the dollar and the yen as investors continued to trade on the ECB's lower growth forecast and the central bank's shift to a neutral bias.

But news of such division within the European Central Bank that Juergen Stark, chief economist, would resign, prompted investors to immediately shun risk. The ECB confirmed Stark was leaving but said he would stay until a successor was appointed.

"There is increased uncertainty surrounding the ECB and the euro zone with another major hawk off the governing council," said Michael Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global markets in New York. "The ECB developments are euro negative."

The euro fell as low as $1.3697 on electronic trading platform EBS, its lowest level since February 23 and was last down 1.2 percent for the day at $1.3718.

The common currency fell to a six-month low of 106.557 yen before recovering to 106.70 yen, down 0.8 percent on EBS. Against the Swiss franc, it was down 0.3 percent at 1.21170 francs on EBS, still above the 1.20 floor set by the Swiss National Bank.

"This is all coming at exactly the wrong time," said Win Thin, senior currency strategist, Brown Brothers Harriman.

"If we break $1.3659 -- that's a big retracement level of the move this year -- then you're looking at $1.2867. It looks like we'll see $1.30 before we get back above $1.40."

After a brief trading flurry on U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs package early in the Asian session, focus now shifts to a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Friday though few are expecting any groundbreaking agreement on steps to ease fiscal problems in the euro zone.

The European Central Bank held rates steady at its policy meeting on Thursday, saying inflation risks are no longer skewed to the upside and that economic growth in the region will be slow at best, prompting money markets to fully price in a rate cut by the year-end.

"This market is tired and there is no desire to hold risk," said Dean Popplewell, chief FX strategist, at OANDA in Toronto. "At the moment the G7 is the name of the game after a small short-lived blip on Obama."

The dollar rose to a three-and-a-half month high versus the Swiss franc of 0.8840 francs on EBS as the SNB's measures kept investors wary. It was last at 0.8825 francs.

G7 EXPECTATIONS LOW

The market showed little reaction to U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion package on jobs, made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses, due to doubts over whether he can push it through a divided Congress.

The dollar index rose to six-month highs of 77.046, helped largely by the euro's fall. Against the yen, the dollar edged up to a one-month high of 77.860 yen on EBS.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic powers meet in Marseille on Friday with global slowdown and debt crises pressuring them to find new solutions, and currency intervention back on the table, but expectations for action are low.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi called for the G7's understanding on Japan's intentions to counter speculative moves in the yen, after Switzerland's aggressive move this week in setting a floor for euro/Swiss to try and protect its export driven economy.

Traders said they would watch for any comments about the stance of officials on intervention and global imbalances. Some said reassurance about the global economic outlook could spur demand for riskier assets, which may be positive for the euro.

(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson in New York)

(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)