A trader sits in front of the main trading board at the Frankfurt stock exchange, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

NEW YORK The euro jumped over 2 percent against the safe-haven dollar and Japanese yen on Monday as optimism about the euro zone debt and banking crisis had investors embracing risk.

The euro hit a New York session high of $1.3698, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3694, up 2.4 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro rose to a session high of 104.98. It last traded at 104.94, up 2.2 percent on the day.

After a weekend meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised to present a plan before a G20 summit in early November to shore up euro zone banks, settle the Greek debt crisis and help growth in Europe.

Wall Street stocks rallied over 2 percent higher while safe-haven U.S. Treasuries fell.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)