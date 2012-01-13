Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
New York The euro pared losses against the dollar, but remained significantly lower, on market talk that France's credit rating would only be cut by one notch by Standard & Poor's.
The euro last traded at $1.2648, down 1.4 percent versus the dollar. It had earlier hit a session low of $1.2623.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.