LONDON Investors seeking refuge from euro zone debt woes are embracing Nordic currencies as safe haven alternatives to the Swiss franc, attracted by solid economic fundamentals, higher interest rates and little risk of central bank intervention.

Since the Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday it would enforce a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs per euro the single currency has tumbled as much as 3 percent to an eight-year low of 7.4880 Norwegian crowns.

The Swedish crown also rallied, hitting a three-month high of 8.9444 against the single currency, despite the Swedish Riksbank keeping interest rates on hold and lowering its rate path forecast on Wednesday.

Analysts said there was scope for both currencies to gain further while the euro zone crisis continues, acknowledging the possibility for the Swedish crown to appreciate further towards 8.7 per euro, a decade high hit earlier this year.

"One of the effects of this SNB peg or target is that we will have other currencies appreciating faster versus the euro and we have seen hedge funds chasing NOK and SEK higher," said Carl Hammer, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"The fast money thinking is that this is a European problem, the destination has been Swiss franc only more or less, and the way the money will now refocus is away from the Swiss franc and into the Scandies."

Other analysts added that investors are keen to jump on the rising momentum in Nordic currencies given that fundamentals for both look in far better shape than most G10 sovereigns.

They are triple-A rated, run a current account surplus and rank among the lowest-cost countries to insure against sovereign default. They also enjoy higher interest rates than in the euro zone.

But market players warned neither currency can be seen as a one-way bet. Both are high-beta currencies closely correlated with investors' appetite to take on risk and have limited liquidity compared to the dollar and euro.

A big fall in global stock markets could prompt investors to dump the SEK and NOK and scramble for the more traditional safe haven of the U.S. dollar.

"If you get full-blown risk aversion investors will pull out of markets like Norway into their domestic currencies, the same goes for Sweden," said Niels Christensen, strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

OPTIONS SURGE

But investors have brushed off such risks this week, and the euro's dramatic sell-off has cranked up volatility in the options market as investors scurry to protect themselves against more gains in the Nordic currencies.

One-month implied volatilities for euro/Swedish crown and euro/Norwegian crown each shot up to 12 percent on Wednesday according to traders, their highest since 2010. Options traders in London cited a broad stampede into the market, with no sellers to be seen.

Similarly, risk reversals, which show the skew between puts and calls -- bets a currency will fall or rise -- suggest a dramatic pullback in demand to sell Nordic currencies this week.

The technical picture also points to more gains for the Nordics after the euro's tumble to 8.9444 Swedish crowns pushed it below support at 9.0056, its 200-day moving average.

Boris Simonder, certified technical analyst at Nordea in Stockholm, said downside pressure has been building on EURSEK since Tuesday, when it broke below 9.0227 crowns, a trendline support level drawn from lows hit in February and August.

"Should we see a decisive close below the 200-moving average with another day to follow-up, this uptrend is over in our view," Simonder said, adding that a fall below more support at 8.89 would establish a bearish trend for the euro.

He added that the euro's fall below support in the 7.68-7.70 Norwegian crown region, which contains lows hit in March and August, signalled more gains for the Norwegian currency.

